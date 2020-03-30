WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,974 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $67,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 216,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,388,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $60.34 on Monday. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.00%.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

