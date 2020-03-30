WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:WKEY) Given $6.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:WKEY) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given WISeKey International an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of WKEY stock remained flat at $$4.57 during trading hours on Friday. 77 shares of the stock traded hands.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

