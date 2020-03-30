William Salomon Buys 25,000 Shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £32,250 ($42,423.05).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, William Salomon acquired 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £76,500 ($100,631.41).

On Friday, February 7th, William Salomon acquired 650,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £1,235,000 ($1,624,572.48).

On Monday, January 13th, William Salomon bought 75,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £142,500 ($187,450.67).

On Thursday, January 9th, William Salomon purchased 100,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £193,000 ($253,880.56).

On Monday, January 6th, William Salomon purchased 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £96,500 ($126,940.28).

LON HAN opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 52 week low of GBX 14.01 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.60 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 181.25.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

