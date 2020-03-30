Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Weyerhaeuser worth $354,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after purchasing an additional 271,189 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.4% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.14. 64,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

