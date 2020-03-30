Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EMD opened at $10.48 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

