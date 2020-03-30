Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.