Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Overweight

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $205.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.04.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $174.45 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.54 and a 200 day moving average of $247.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.