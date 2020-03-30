Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Nike (NYSE:NKE) to Overweight

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $87.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

NKE stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,454. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

