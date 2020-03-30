Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Associated Banc has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $62,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 342.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 518,159 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 891,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 431,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,723,000 after purchasing an additional 422,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.