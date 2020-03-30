Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

DIS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.12. The company had a trading volume of 647,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,733,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.60. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

