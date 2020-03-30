Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Issues Earnings Results

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS VYCO opened at $0.03 on Monday. Vycor Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

