Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Nomura from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. 6,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $326.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $41,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $234,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.