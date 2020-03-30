VIDY 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.30 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One VIDY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bithumb Global, MXC and Gate.io. During the last week, VIDY has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $2.30 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.04844763 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00065300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00036976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015703 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

