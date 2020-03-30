Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) traded down 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.25, 413,467 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,590,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. The company has a market cap of $588.90 million and a P/E ratio of 16.05.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$390.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 80.47%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

