Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 63.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,469,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.58. 1,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

