Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.26

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 165979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VEDL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vedanta by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

