Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.26

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 165979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VEDL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.
