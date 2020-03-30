Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 8.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,746 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of VEDL opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Vedanta Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

