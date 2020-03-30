ValuEngine Lowers American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. American Resources has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

