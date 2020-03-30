Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Investec raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Univar has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 15,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univar by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Univar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 241,229 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Univar by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 258,432 shares during the last quarter.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

