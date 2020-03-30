United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.16

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 21223900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,536,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,733,000 after buying an additional 3,289,259 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.