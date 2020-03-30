UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Cut to $37.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UGI. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,148. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. UGI has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth $200,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of UGI by 19.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,296 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

