UBS Group Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $27.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.99.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,011,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $261,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,919,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Twitter by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 645,524 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

