UBS Group Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $21.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 286.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

TRGP stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.44. 147,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,251,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

