UBS Group Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $12.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 91.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. 265,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,627,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

