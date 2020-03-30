UBS Group Cuts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $45.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

OKE traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 156,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,062,880. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

