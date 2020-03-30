U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Update

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,306,300 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 27th total of 11,050,000 shares. Approximately 20.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Tudor Pickering cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of SLCA opened at $1.58 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $72,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler purchased 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 23.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.