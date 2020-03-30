Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning Corp. is a closeout retailer of upscale home furnishings, gifts and related items in the U.S. They operate their stores during eight annual sales events, while closing them for the remaining weeks of the year. They specialize in first quality, brand name merchandise such as Ralph Lauren bed linens, Waterman pens, Limoges hand-decorated boxes, Steinbach collectible nutcrackers, Steiff stuffed animals, Royal Dalton china and giftware, Farberware cookware, Martex bathtowels, Samsonite luggage, Spode china, Madame Alexander dolls and many others. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:TUES traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,620. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Tuesday Morning has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.