TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $60,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $38.60 on Monday. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.75.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other TriNet Group news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $67,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $64,104.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,342.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and sold 147,159 shares valued at $8,341,716. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.