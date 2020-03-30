TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $562.92.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 61.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $363.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.03. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

