Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 27th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NTG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. 968,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,383. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,171,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 894,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 357,168 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 811,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 215,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,988 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

