TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 855,900 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 27th total of 667,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.02. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura increased their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

