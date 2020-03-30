TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $99,241,000 after acquiring an additional 940,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

