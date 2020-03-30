Thor Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Thor Industries stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

In related news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

