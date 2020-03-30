Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Position Lessened by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,730 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.07% of Thomson Reuters worth $31,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,596,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,162 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,651,000 after buying an additional 3,515,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,864,000 after acquiring an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,684,000 after buying an additional 123,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,757,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,803,000 after acquiring an additional 124,232 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.33. 21,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.35. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

