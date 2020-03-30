Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.14

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 49700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Terex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Terex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

