Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $164.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.96 and a beta of 0.95. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $176.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.