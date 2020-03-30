TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.05

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 388142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGNA. Benchmark boosted their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

