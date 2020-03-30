Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRGP. Robert W. Baird downgraded Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.49.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

