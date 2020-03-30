Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

