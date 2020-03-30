Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.41

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 212712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

The firm has a market cap of $543.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.56%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3,901.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

