Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synopsys is benefiting from rising demand for its products. Increasing global design activity and customer engagements is a tailwind. Growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is also creating solid prospects. Further, with the growing need for enhanced security measures, demand for the company’s solutions is shooting up. Moreover, rising impact of AI, 5G, IoT and big data is driving investments in new compute and ML architectures. Strong momentum in Fusion Design Platform and Verification Continuum platform remains a key catalyst. However, headwinds in Maintenance and Services segment are a concern. Moreover, geopolitical challenges coupled with uncertainties related to restrictions over trade with Huawei are other woes. The company is also witnessing stiff competition.”

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $124.38 on Friday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

