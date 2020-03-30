SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,531,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 27th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 943,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB stock traded down $7.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.91. 141,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.39. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.