Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 27th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Steven Madden by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 293,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $23.15. 2,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,122. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

