Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Steris by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE opened at $129.74 on Monday. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

