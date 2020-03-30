Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

STLD stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

