Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Tops $3.89 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $281,171.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.01015774 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Stakenet

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,040,872 coins and its circulating supply is 96,174,553 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.