Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.61% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.
Spectrum Brands stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $66.50.
In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,235,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
