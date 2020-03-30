Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,235,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.