SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 0.96%.

NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SPAR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

