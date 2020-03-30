SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 0.96%.

NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SPAR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Earnings History for SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

