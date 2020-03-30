Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SO. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,536,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,817,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after buying an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

