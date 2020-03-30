Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.25% from the company’s current price.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

